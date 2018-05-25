Birthday cards requested for young cancer patient

Kodah Roth was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, and doctors recently put her on hospice care at home and advised her mother, Kacie Knight, she has little time left to live after they said they have given her all available treatment.

Doctors said they cannot be 100 percent sure how much time she has left to live, but currently she is still active and enjoys running and playing.

Roth’s birthday is May 29, and her family asks encouragement and/or birthday cards be sent to her, because she loves getting cards in the mail.

The address is 7297 Highway 52 E., Lafayette, TN 37083.

A benefit for Roth is also set for June 9 at 466 Leo Whitley Road in Lafayette. Parking will be available at Truman Holland Sawmill.

The benefit will feature a four-hour horse, ATV and UTV ride for Roth, with a meal and auction to follow. The event is $10 per person, with children 10 and younger admitted free.

Sign in is at 8 a.m., and the ride starts at 10 a.m.

To donate for the event, contact Jimmy Watson at 615-670-6361, Chelsea Watson at 615-388-5241, Missy Freeman at 615-388-3338 or Christina Yokley at 615-388-4697.