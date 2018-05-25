Cedars of Lebanon pool opens for summer

The pool is 12-feet deep with a diving board and a smaller 2-feet wading pool for children.

Through Aug. 1, hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The pool will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. From Aug. 1 through Labor Day, the pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person for 2 year olds and older and $2.50 per person for campers and cabin guests. Pool parties are welcome and may be scheduled by contacting the park office at 615-443-2769.

More information may be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/about/cedars-of-lebanon.