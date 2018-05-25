Summer visual arts workshops upcoming in Watertown

The workshops will be individual mediums taught in two-and-a-half to three-hour periods and are each separate. Some of the artists will teach two of the same workshop, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Each workshop has a cost of a flat $60, which includes all materials to finish at least one and in many cases two projects in the time allowed. Most classes are limited to 10 participants so call soon to attend.

Members of the Tennessee Artist’s Guild will pay $50, each and the membership is open to the public at $25 a year.

Beginning June 23, the first workshop will be a painting workshop focused on watercolor techniques. It will be taught by Joann Mathews and will either be at the Watertown Public Library or the Artizan Insurance office. She will teach a 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. class and a 2-5 p.m. class.

“I’m looking forward to meeting you all,” Mathews said. “My workshops are all about the fun of watercolor, wild wacky watercolor. All levels of students can create with watercolor. If you’re just starting or a seasoned pro, there is always new and exciting tips and ideas. And meeting new exciting fellow artist is the bonus. You can follow my project or work on your own.”

To view Mathews’ work and find out more about her, visit facebook.com/joannscowboyart or joannscowboyart.com.

The next workshop will be a metal jewelry workshop July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop.

Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will also conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m.

“Jewelry ties us to moments in our existence,” Thornton said. “It binds to the elements of our emotions and senses; it has meaning, purpose and value. We are emotionally tied to its meaning and beauty; it defines us and marks our place in culture and gives us confidence in the intimate moments of our lives.”

View Thornton’s work at thorntonmetals.com.

The third workshop of the summer will be a stained-glass workshop Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories.

“In this two-and-a half-hour class, the students learn the basic foiling and soldering of the Tiffany method using prism glass,” Simms said. “They finish and take home two projects.”

Simms has taught for more than 20 years out of her studio in Antioch. She will come to Watertown to teach the workshop.

View Simms work at stainedglassaccessories.net.

Susan Demay, who teaches pottery at Vanderbilt University, will offer a pottery workshop in the summer.

“Susan DeMay produces functional and decorative stoneware pottery and other artistic forms such as wall works, sculptural vases and tile projects. She maintains a studio, ‘Made by deMay,’ in Smithville with the help of a number of assistants. Her work includes a production line of tabletop wares as well as a series of art pieces. All clay work uses colorful glazes with a variety of surfaces, put together to create rich, expressive palettes and distinctive designs,” DeMay’s artist statement said.

Learn more about DeMay at susandemay.com.

Richard Davis, well known as a multi-talented artist will also offer a workshop in the summer.

“He has so many different things he makes and wants to share that we aren’t sure yet what he will be teaching,” said Vickie Frazier with Tennessee Artist’s Guild. “He makes brooms, leather goods, flutes, jewelry and a variety of other things. Whatever the final project turns out to be, anyone who has met Richard at Fiddlers Grove knows that the class will be one full of fun and adventure.

Call Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshops. The seats are limited to 10 for most of them and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up.

The workshops are designed for 14 year olds and older, and a supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.