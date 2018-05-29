Forkum receives Eagle Scout award

Forkum, 18, is a member of Troop 413 in Hendersonville, where he was also inducted into the Wa-Hi-Nasa Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s national honor society. He is one of only about 6 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

As his final project, Forkum took on cleaning up the historical Curd Family Cemetery on Golden Bear Gateway in Mt. Juliet. Recognizing the years of neglect and vandalism, Forkum said he wanted to bring honor back to the family and those buried there. He, along with other volunteers, worked to clear brush, cut trees and overgrowth; reset tombstones and install gates and 280 feet of new chain-link fence around the perimeter.

This summer will be Forkum’s fourth year to work at the Boxwell Reservation as a COPE instructor, teaching rappelling, rock climbing, zip lining and a ropes course. He is also employed with Discount Tire in Mt. Juliet.

Forkum joined the Army National Guard in August and was promoted to private first class and is currently platoon sergeant of 1st Platoon Bravo Co. He will leave for basic training in the summer to become a combat engineer. He plans are to attend Tennessee Tech in January 2019 and major in manufacturing engineering technology.

Forkum is an active member of His Will Baptist Church in Lebanon. He is the son of Ben Forkum and Geri Forkum.