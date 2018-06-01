Scoopz brings Italian ice treats to Lebanon

Kathy Cerullo created Scoopz Italian Ice to fill a need she saw in the local cold treats business. She and her husband are originally from Brooklyn, New York and missed the non-dairy treat when they moved to Tennessee.

“I moved down to Tennessee a couple years ago, and I couldn’t find any Italian ices. They’re my favorite, so I decided to research and learn how to make it,” Cerullo said.

Cerullo runs the business mostly by herself, but her family helps from time to time. Her son and daughter-in-law help when they can, and her husband works the cash register at times.

“My son comes when he’s not working; my daughter-in-law comes with the baby when she can. My husband also comes to help, mostly with the cash register. I’m here every day, all day. I make everything here. Everything is fresh. It’s just something I love to do,” Cerullo said.

Scoopz has Italian ice flavors like peach, sweet tea, mango, watermelon, cherry as well as gelato and traditional ice cream. Cerullo uses fresh fruit, sugar and water to make her Italian ices. There is no dairy involved in the process.

“I’m taking classes online, and I also make up my own recipes. Sometimes they come out good, avnd sometimes they don’t. But so far so good, because customers keep coming back,” Cerullo said.

Scoopz Italian Ice opened about three weeks ago at 224 W. Main St. in Lebanon, the former home of Sweet Cici’s. Hours are not yet set in stone, but Cerullo said she usually arrives around noon and stays until 9-10 p.m.

Call Scoopz Italian Ice at 615-784-4949 for more information.