Back-to-school shoe giveaway set for July 20

Local children in need receive a new pair of shoes, as well as socks and underwear, through the annual event.

In 1993, the late Becky Dewaal and Bertie Alligood recognized a need in the community and began to find ways to provide shoes to a few children with the Potters House Ministry in Upton Heights.

Through the years, other nonprofit organizations, churches, volunteers and businesses have joined the ministry.

“[Last year], the church was filled with people of all colors, backgrounds, ages and needs,” said volunteer Breanna Noel Tarpley. “They passed out food, clothing, shoes and other provisions for families in the Lebanon inner city. Finally, they provided prayer, hope and a whole lot of Jesus to 100 families. I encountered one young man who had experienced bullying, but ended up with a pair of shoes that he loved, and encountered a mom of two who was so touched by our prayers that she ended up in tears. These precious families received much-needed items like shoes and clothing, but what they needed most was Jesus, and I am happy to say that they encountered Him through us. It makes me so happy to see ministry continue in Lebanon’s inner city, and I am glad that we can support one another as the body of Christ.”

The Potters House Ministry transitioned to the Salvation Army, and partner with the shoe drive at the same location, Mary Chaffin Chapel, currently at the Salvation Army Church.

Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one.

SunTrust Bank will provide supplies and volunteers. The Wilson County Phoebe Ministry will help provide snacks, shoes and undergarments. Multicultural ministers will be available to pray with families, and the Gideons will distribute Bibles to those who want one.

Last year, about 340 pairs of new shoes, as well as socks and underwear, were given to local children in need. This year, organizers anticipate 450 will be given.

Organizers hope to raise funds for those needs, and First Baptist Church in Lebanon has set up an account for donations under the name of Annual Dewaal Shoe Drive. All gifts are tax-deductible.

Shoes, undergarments and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. School-aged children must have a parent or adult with them to receive one pair of tennis shoes and undergarments, as supplies last. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway.

Those who want to volunteer should arrive at 2 p.m. or as soon as possible to check-in and go through orientation.

For more information, contact Jan Dewaal at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.