Few spaces left for painting, pottery workshops

There are still a few open seats in each workshop.

On June 23, the painting workshop will be focused on watercolor techniques. Joann Mathews, who works in watercolor, oil and acrylic will teach the workshop. She is well known for her horse paintings and portraits.

To view Mathews’ work and find out more about her, visit facebook.com/joannscowboyart or joannscowboyart.com.

DeMay, who teaches pottery at Vanderbilt University, will offer a pottery workshop June 22. She intends to do three projects with each student. On June 22 from 6-7:30 p.m., she will focus on making pottery forms by handbuilding, as well as using the wheel. The class will return June 30 at 10 a.m. to glaze the works.

Learn more about DeMay susandemay.com.

Each class costs $60, which will include all supplies. Call Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066 to reserve a place in the classes. Also, stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to register. The workshops are designed for 14 year olds and older, and a supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.