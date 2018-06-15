Kidz Kamp coming to Fiddlers Grove

The classes will be June 20-21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $35 per child, and lunch and snacks will be served both days. Children must be registered before a class to ensure the instructor has enough supplies to teach the class. Class sizes are limited so that each child may receive undivided attention.

“Your child will learn how to use their hands to create beautiful things,” said Gwen Scott with Fiddlers Grove.

On the first day, campers will learn about Wilson County and Tennessee history, stories about famous people from Tennessee and the hardships forefathers endured. There will be fun and games, competition and awards for achievements.

On the second day, campers will choose two of the favorite crafts they want to learn how to do and will work on each one during the day. At the end of the second day, they will be able to show off their handiwork.

“This would be an excellent way for churches to support the kids they serve by sponsoring them,” Scott said.

Parents may call 615-547-6111 to register a child by phone. For more information, follow Fiddlers Grove on Facebook.