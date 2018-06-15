Long Hunter State Park to unveil new story trail

The public is invited for the unveiling and hands-on activities June 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Couchville Lake area of the park. The event will be free and rain or shine. No RSVP is necessary.

This year’s book is “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” written and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler. It’s the story of a tiny woman who fosters lost seeds and teaches them their value of being a seed. The story introduces young minds to ideas about seeds and their journey to become a plant as they walk along a beautiful quarter-mile trail. Children can enjoy the engaging artwork as each sign reveals the story.

Located beside the Couchville Lake parking lot, the Reading Ranger Story Trail will be accessible every day during regular park hours, from 7 a.m. until sunset, through next spring. The trail is an easy 1/4-mile wooded path.

On opening day, the trail dedication and ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Ongoing activities until 2 p.m. will include games, various booths, self-guided tours of the trail and registering children with “Books from Birth” with Imagination Library representatives.

Those who plan to attend should enter Long Hunter State Park at the main entrance at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage, take the first left and proceed to the parking lot beside Couchville Lake. The Reading Ranger Story Trail is at the back of the parking lot.

For more information, contact Leslie Anne Rawlings at leslie.anne.rawlings@tn.gov or call 615-770-6980.