Relay for Life gives cancer the boot

The theme was “Give Cancer the Boot.” Money raised from sponsorships and individual team fundraisers help support cancer research and the American Cancer Society.

Teams lined the field with items to sell and give away. There were also craft and food vendors.

The night was filled with music by artists such as the Blues Brokers and Feelin’ Groovy. There was a lap walk for survivors, as well as a luminary ceremony. Team members and sponsors sold luminaries, which were paper sacks that a person could individualize for a loved one. Inside the bag was a candle that was lit during the ceremony.

The attendees also played a musical chairs scavenger hunt and took part in interactive songs.

At the awards ceremony, prizes were given for best campsite decorations, best team spirit and most laps walked.

The event ended at midnight.