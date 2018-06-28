Margaret Gaston Chapter attends DAR national convention in Washington

The weeklong convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings and social functions and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners were honored. In attendance were regent Judy Sullivan and Joyce Harris with the Margaret Gaston Chapter based in Lebanon.

Members attended a number of social and business sessions including the opening night and Tennessee Tea at the Mayflower Hotel. At the American Heritage Awards, Harris was awarded third place nationally and first place in Tennessee for her entry in the weaving category of fiber arts. Last year, Harris formally donated a rare rocker loom to Fiddlers Grove Historic Village after it was first allowed on loan.

The opening night ceremony featured awardwinning documentary filmmaker, Lynn Novick, as keynote speaker, who was also awarded the DAR Media and Entertainment Award. The national defense night ceremony honored the nation’s military personnel and veterans and welcomed Rear Admiral Joseph M. Vojvodich, deputy for mission support for the U.S. Coast Guard, as keynote speaker. Other national awards were handed out during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.

“As our more than 3,500 dedicated DAR members gather in one place, their energy produces inspiration, creative breakthroughs and true camaraderie,” said Ann T. Dillon, president general. “We are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of the past year, including the donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to preservation, education and patriotic endeavors and the contribution of millions of hours of volunteer service in our communities. The reports presented at Continental Congress offer irrefutable proof that the DAR remains a relevant, vital and multifaceted force in cities and towns across the country.”

The DAR Continental Congress is a time-honored annual gathering that was held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding. National, state and chapter leaders, as well as other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about DAR, visit dar.org.