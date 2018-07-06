New playground equipment in Mt. Juliet helps children climb to new heights

The new addition was completed about a month ago and is the newest attraction to the expanding park.

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said additional playground equipment would be installed in the future, as the park currently has Boulder City and a small track used to teach children to ride bicycles in a safe environment.

“What we’re trying to create in Eagle Park are other things for families to do than just learn to ride a bike, and over time the Greenway trailhead will be there,” Martin said. “The mayor and the city saw this as another opportunity to enhance Eagle Park with another attraction for the kids.”

According to Martin, the construction of the new greenway trailhead will start in December or January and extend from Eagle Park to South Greenhill Road.