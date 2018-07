The Honors Performance Orchestra boasted 110 students. The accomplished students were from 44 states, multiple provinces in Canada, Taiwan, Puerto Rico and the Isle of Man.

They preformed at Carnegie Hall in front of a 2,600-person sold-out audience. Reed has played violin since she was 4 years old and is a student at Vanderbilt Blair School of Music. She is the granddaughter of Kennard and Dorothy Reed, of Lebanon, and the daughter of Chris and Teresa Reed, of Murfreesboro.