Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

July 10

Community Free Luncheon

11 a.m.

The bi-monthly Community Free Luncheon for older adults and senior citizens will be Tuesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Williamson Chapel CME Church at 1576 Needmore Road in Old Hickory.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its leading women luncheon Tuesday, July 10 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Jen Mulford, owner of Zone Conditioning, Psycle Zone and Psycle Nutrition and author of “4-Clean Eating Kick Start.” Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Wilson County Political Forum

6 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a political forum Tuesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will begin with a meet and greet with candidates for all Wilson County races and then feature a forum that will feature candidates for state House, Wilson County mayor and sheriff.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, July 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

July 11

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will have its USDA commodity food giveaway Wednesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon for low-income families in Wilson County. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Free Dental Service at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will partner with the health department on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. to offer free dental checkups. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Westland United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Monday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Westland United Methodist Church at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon. Dinner will be served each evening.

July 12

Neon Back to School Bash

Noon

The Neon Back to School Bash will be Thursday, July 12 from noon until 2:30 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. It will feature free books and school supplies, free food and fun for the family, bounce houses, face painting, music, and sprays from a fire truck.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is available at the church. For more information, call 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, July 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University. Registration is requested at mjchamber.org as seating will be limited. Coffee and donuts will be served.

Watertown Summer Reading Celebration

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will celebrate the close of the summer reading program on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. with a water slide and popsicles at Watertown Elementary school.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Friday, July 13, Saturday, July 14, Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 15 and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 14

Wilson County Democratic Party Old-Fashioned Political Picnic and Forum

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold an old-fashioned political picnic and forum Saturday, July 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the large pavilion in Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Any candidate running for any office in Wilson County is invited to attend. Call 615-549-6220 or email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org to RSVP so enough food can be prepared.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Saturday, July 14, Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 15 and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 15

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Sunday, July 15 and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 16

Friendship Christian School All-Season Consignment Sale

4 p.m.

Friendship Christian School’s All-Season Consignment Sale will be Monday, July 16 through Saturday, July 21 at the school. A uniform and spirit wear sale will be Monday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m., and a presale for consigners will be Tuesday, July 17 from 6-8 p.m. The public sale will be Wednesday, July 18 through Friday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A half-price sale will be Saturday, July 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. Receiving of items will be Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, and all appointments should be made at fcstopsiders.com. For more information, email topsiders@friendshipchristian.org or call 615-445-5526.

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

July 17

Wilson County Schools Job Fair

2 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Available positions include crossing guards, bus drivers, bus monitors, educational assistants, Kids Club caregivers, TLC caregivers, child nutrition and bus technicians. Participants may apply at wcschools.com/apply for potential onsite interviews. For more information, call Melissa Bussear at 615-453-4675.

Don Fox Playground Ribbon Cutting

4:30 p.m.

A celebration of the new playground at Don Fox Park will be held Tuesday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the playground, 538 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. Free shaved ice will be provided by Kona Ice from 4-6 p.m.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 18

Wilson County Schools Special Education Consultation meeting

9 a.m.

Wilson County Schools Department for Exceptional Children provides services to all children in Wilson County Schools with disabilities from 3-22 years old. Services include evaluation and placement in a variety of programs designed to meet children’s unique needs. To meet the requirement of state and federal law, parents of private and home school students are invited to an annual consultation meeting Wednesday, July 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex. For more information, contact Robin Morthel, special education program coordinator, at 615-444-3282 or morthelr@wcschools.com.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, July 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org, and non-members are welcome. Registration ends July 17 at noon.

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, July 18 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennesseee Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Double Take: A Memoir” by Kevin Michael Connolly. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the Extension office at 615-452-1423.

July 19

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, July 19 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Thursday, July 19 at 8 a.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 21

Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction to benefit the Lebanon High School band will be Saturday, July 21 with registration from 9 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. Registration is $20 per vehicle, and awards will be given in several categories. If necessary, the rain date will be Saturday, July 28. For more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-449-8192.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 22

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 24

Wilson County Education Forum

6 p.m.

A candidate forum, featuring Wilson County school board candidates, will be Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Schools central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present the forum, which will be moderated by the government relations committee.

July 25

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, July 25 from 1-6 p.m. at Anytime Fitness at 645 S. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

July 26

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

July 28

Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run

8 a.m.

The seventh-annual Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run will be Saturday, July 28 at 8 a.m. at Bumpus Harley Davidson in Murfreesboro. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. The entry fee will be $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. It will feature music and a service dog presentation to a veteran.

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2

5 p.m.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2 Support AshLey’S Fight will be Saturday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon. Cocktails will be from 4-5 p.m., and the challenge will take place at 7:45 p.m. To be a sponsor, email helpashleysfight@gmail.com, and tickets are available at helpashleysfight.com.

July 30

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, July 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Aug. 1

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be John Schroer, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Admission is $20 per person, and attendees must RSVP by July 25 to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call 615-444-5503.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 4

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 13

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m.

The Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament held by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will be Monday, Aug. 13 at Old Hickory Golf and Country Club. Lunch included will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Driving range use is also included with the entry fee of $500 per team or $125 per player. There will be no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will be in effect. The field will be divided into flights. Tournament sponsorships are available, beginning at $2,500 and vary to $100 hole sponsorships. For more information, call Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email psmartt@southernbankoftn.com for sign-up forms and a list of sponsorships available.

Aug. 20

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Sept. 13

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 8

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

1 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Sunday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at the Election Commission Annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon to inspect early voting and Election Day voting machines.

July 9

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, July 9 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 12

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, July 12, at 3 p.m. followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

July 13

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Wilson County Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

July 16

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6:00 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Monday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, July 16 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 17

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

July 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 24

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.