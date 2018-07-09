Shop tax free the last weekend in July

From July 27-29, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers as students prepare for the back-to-school season. State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and school art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The Department of Revenue reminded residents the weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

“The sales tax holiday provides savings for families preparing to send their children back to school and we encourage all Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break on the necessary clothing and supplies before the start of the new school year,” said Gov. Bill Haslam.

State law provides for a sales tax holiday each year the last weekend in July. This year, the sales tax holiday will begin July 27 at 12:01 a.m. and end July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

“We want to remind Tennesseans about this savings opportunity. It’s available to everyone and only happens once a year,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax-exempt items and frequently asked questions, visit tntaxholiday.com.

To learn more about the Department of Revenue, visit tn.gov/revenue.