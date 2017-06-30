Bos family wins on reality show

“We are still in shock and can’t believe it, but we worked really hard together as a team,” Bos said.

Husband, Bryon, and their daughters, Madison and Audra, joined her to form the team, “The Food Bosses.”

“The kitchen was hot, and Audra, Madison and myself all burnt ourselves; I have the battle scars to prove it,” Bos said.

The family cooked New York strip steak, flambé mushrooms and fingerling potatoes. Both teams cooked the same dish and served 50 diners in one hour. The diners decided whether they would pay for the meal, and the Bos team had an approval of 34 out of the 50 diners, which was only four more than the other team.

The show is filmed live each Wednesday. Footage of the family at home cooking and picking fresh meat and eggs at Wedge Oak Farms was previously recorded.

In addition to competing teams, the show also features several celebrity guests, with celebrities occasionally cooking dishes with Ramsay.

“Gordon Ramsay is amazing and one of the coolest people I’ve met,” Bos said.

At the end of the show’s season, Ramsay will pick two of the winning teams from the season to return in the finale to compete for $100,000.

Bos is no stranger to competitions. In March, she competed in a pizza-baking competition, held by Sebastiani wineries in Sonoma, Calif., called Pizza My Way. Bos submitted pizzas through the competition and was selected for a $10,000 grand prize.

In January, she was among five people named to the ambassador council for the 2017 World Food Championship after she finished fifth in 2015 and returned to compete in 2016. Bos also competed in the Smithfield Hog Wild Throwdown in October 2016 in Kansas City.

In May 2015, Bos competed at the Big Guava Festival as a semifinalist for a chance to compete in the Bud and Burgers finals in St. Louis.

In July 2015, Bos rebounded with a win at the 2015 Rodelle Scrumptious Spring Sweepstakes, an international recipe contest, with her low-fat berry yogurt cake.

Bos is a self-taught amateur chef, by way of family recipes, cooking channels and internet food stars. She has a love for all things culinary, frequently serving as host to family and friends in Lebanon.

Bos, her husband and their four children, Madison, Audra, Jack and Ann, moved to Lebanon about four years ago.

“We moved here from California, wanting to get away from the fast-paced life and get into a small town for our children,” she said.

With a self-taught background mainly in baking, she immediately gained success in the cooking competition arena, garnering a blue ribbon for her apple pie at the Wilson County Fair. Later, she won a blue ribbon for her cupcakes and placed in the top six for her apple pie at the Tennessee State Fair.

For more information about “The F-Word with Gordon Ramsay,” and to watch the episode featuring the Bos family, visit fox.com/the-f-word.