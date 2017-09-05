Cooking with JoJo: This isn’t your mom’s meatloaf

Tasting this, you would never know how easy it is to make as the flavor profile is so complex, ranging from savory, sweet, hot and tangy. While the normal recipe incorporates peppers and onions in the meatloaf, these individual servings are placed on top of a bed of green peppers, jalepeño peppers and sweet Vidalia onions and surrounded by crispy sweet potatoes tied together with a tangy and sweet barbecue sauce.

What you’ll need:

• 1 pound ground beef.

• 2 bell peppers, thinly sliced.

• 2 jalapeño peppers with the seeds removed, thinly sliced.

• 1 onion, thinly sliced.

• ½ cup olive oil split into fourths.

• 2 medium sweet potatoes, cubed.

• 2 tsp. adobo paste.

• 1 tsp. chili powder.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. pepper.

In a bowl, add the ground beef, chili powder, adobo paste, salt and pepper and mix thoroughly. After all ingredients are incorporated, form quarter-pound football-shaped individual loaves and set aside while you slice your onions and peppers into long thin strips.

In a pan on medium heat, add olive oil, peppers and onions and sauteé until soft, remove and set aside. In the same pan on medium-high heat, add the meatloaves and sear them on all sides. Reduce the heat and cover to cook through slowly until firm.

While the meat is finishing, in a pot of boiling water, add the cubed sweet potatoes and cook until fork tender. Drain the potatoes and in a pan on medium heat, add remaining olive oil and parboiled sweet potatoes. Since the potatoes are cooked, you are merely adding a crispy crust to the outside.

Drizzle your favorite barbecue sauce on the plate, add a bed of peppers and onions and a meatloaf on top. Surround with crispy sweet potatoes.

This dish looks and tastes great. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.