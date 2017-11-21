Joey Morasse: Gobble up those tasty Thanksgiving leftovers

I want to give you a creative way to use those leftovers. By planning ahead and making sides like carrots, squash, new potatoes and green beans, you can make a delicious turkey soup with a twist that is as easy as putting everything in one pot, including the leftover dressing, which will aid as a thickener and give it more depth of flavor.

Remove all the meat and set aside. In a large pot, add the entire carcass with a teaspoon of salt, pepper and garlic powder and cover with water. After boiling for a half hour, strain the liquid back into the pot. Depending on the size of the turkey, the broth may taste a bit weak. If so, add a vegetable broth of your choice and adjust the spices as needed.

If you do not wish to make your own stock, a 32-ounce box of vegetable or chicken stock will work, as well. Now, on to the next step…

Note: There are no measurements for this recipe. It depends on the amount of leftovers you have.

• turkey, roughly chopped.

• carrots.

• squash, roughly chopped.

• dressing, 1 cup to start, add more if you like it thicker.

• green beans

• new potatoes, roughly chopped.

After adding your leftovers, reduce the heat to a simmer. With the dressing having flavors of corn and sage, a great added twist that pairs well are chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, which are found in almost every grocery store. Depending on your tolerance for heat, begin with half a diced pepper and ½ teaspoon of adobo.

Once stirred in, taste and add if needed. This ingredient will add a great smoky flavor and spice that really elevates this dish to another level.

Add ½ teaspoon of ground cumin to give it even more of a Southwest kick.

No, I didn’t forget the cranberry sauce…heat leftover cranberry sauce and mix with butter to create a savory and sweet jam. Serve on leftover rolls or cornbread alongside a hot bowl of stew. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.