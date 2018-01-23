Empower Me Center brings snacks to local police

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the Day Dreamers are adults with disabilities who access adventures within the community.

“Thanks for the goodies and happy adventures,” said Hardy.

Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore thanked the group for the kind gesture and support.

Empower Me is dedicated to meeting the multitude of needs of individuals with disabilities. Its mission is to empower individuals with special needs to achieve their full potential in a community filled with possibilities, meeting their emotional and physical needs through love, acceptance, friendship and family, led by professional and therapeutic staff.

“We are a community that offers a safe, positive learning and social environment; a fun place where growth takes place and lifelong friendships are formed,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill. “Our vision is to inspire each individual to look beyond their current capabilities and explore their world with newfound confidence, and with the knowledge that they each have a special gift to give this world.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer, donate or get more information about the group may contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or visit empowermecenter.org.