Cooking with JoJo: Thai up those taste buds with this soup

During the winter season, most of us find a hot bowl of chicken noodle or vegetable soup to be a great comfort and helpful to a speedier recovery, but if you want to break the boredom of the normal go-to recipes, jot down these ingredients and take a quick trip to any of the amazing international markets to make this incredible Thai soup, Tom Kha Gai.

This coconut milk-based soup has great health benefits, as well. Coconut milk is great for cholesterol and helps fight infections. Galangal, traditionally used in this recipe, from the ginger family, has a milder woodier flavor and helps with digestion, is an anti-inflammatory and has been known to potentially fight cancer. If you cannot find Galangal, substitute with ginger.

Lime zest, lime juice and kafir lime leaves are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Lemongrass aides in the reduction of fever and is an antibiotic and even helps with insomnia. To prep the lemongrass, before chopping, strike with the back of your knife to bruise the stalk to release more of the natural oils.

The flavor of this soup is a complex mixture of sweet, savory, salty, sour and hot with the addition of chili oil at the end to help with those sniffles you may have from an indecisive Mother Nature.

What you’ll need:

• 1-inch piece galangal or ginger, peeled and roughly chopped.

• 10 kaffir lime leaves, roughly chopped.

• 1 tbsp. lime zest.

• ¼ cup lime juice.

• 5 cups low-sodium chicken broth, sugar free.

• 2 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into thin slices.

• 10 ounces shiitake, oyster or maitake mushrooms, cut into bite-size pieces.

• 3 cans coconut milk.

• 2 tbsp. fish sauce.

• 2 stalks fresh lemongrass, tough outer layers removed, chopped into 2-inch pieces.

• Thai chili oil, to top for serving.

• scallions or cilantro for garnish.

In a pot on high heat, add in the canned coconut milk, chicken broth, lemongrass, kafir lime leaves, lime juice, galangal or ginger and bring to a boil for three minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium, so as not to overcook the coconut milk, cover and it let cook for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to release from the lemongrass and lime leaves.

When done, strain the broth into another pot to remove the solids. Place the liquid back on the stove on a low simmer and add in mushrooms, chicken, fish sauce and lime zest and cook for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

The key to this soup is balance of flavor, so be sure to taste as you go. If it is too salty or sour, add more broth or coconut milk. Depending on your spice threshold, add in a few drops of hot chili oil to your bowl.

Leave behind the cold weather and your cold and take a trip to the tropical beaches of Thailand with the delicious and healthy Tom Kha Gai.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.