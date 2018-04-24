Cooking with JoJo: Find a simple skillet taste of Tuscany

We see the Italian family portrayed in movies and television much like they actually are when it comes to family time with everyone gathered around the table, enjoying a meal and togetherness. It is a tradition we should all strive for during our busy lives, and a good Italian meal such as this one, is quick and easy.

Tuscany is known, among its wines and cheeses, for rich organic meats, and pork is one of many. For this dish, I used thick-cut boneless pork chops, diced tomatoes, fresh basil and capers alongside herb-crusted potatoes.

What you’ll need:

• 4 thick-cut pork chops.

• 2 cloves garlic, minced.

• 2 tsp. fresh pepper, split.

• 2 tsp. salt, split.

• 2 tsp. capers.

• ¼ cup olive oil, split.

• 1/8 cup fresh chopped basil.

• 1 can diced tomatoes.

• 2-3 medium potatoes, cut into thin wedges.

• 1 tsp. each dried oregano, rosemary and dried basil.

In a skillet on medium heat, add olive oil and bring up to temperature. Add in potatoes, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper, oregano, rosemary and basil and let cook while you prepare your chops.

In another skillet on medium-high heat, season pork chops with salt and pepper and sear on each side to form a golden crust. Reduce the heat and add garlic, tomatoes and capers. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until chops are firm.

Once the potatoes are golden brown and tender, remove them and let them drain on a paper towel.

To plate, next to a serving of crispy aromatic potatoes, lay your chops down and spoon the tomatoes on top and sprinkle with fresh basil. The tender pork, tangy tomatoes and capers with the savory and sweet basil will transport you to a simpler time discussing the day with family, a lesson we could all learn from our Mediterranean friends. As they say in Italy, mangia.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.