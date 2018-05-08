Cooking with JoJo: Delicious, healthy and guilt-free? It’s a wrap

Years ago, while shopping at my favorite Asian market, I discovered the spring roll. Made with fresh ingredients such as boiled shrimp, pork, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles, mint and tofu wrapped in rice paper, this transparent relative of the egg roll also packs huge flavors without the guilt of the fried version.

Whether you follow the recipe for the more traditional spring roll or use your own favorite ingredients, these are fun to make for the whole family. Traditionally served with a peanut sauce, my version is made with roasted almonds for a deeper, allergy-free accompaniment.

What you’ll need:

• Rice paper wrappers, 6 inches in diameter.

• Cucumber and carrots, julienned.

• Lettuce, shredded thinly.

• Rice noodles, cooked and divided into 1-ounce portions per roll.

• Boiled shrimp, peeled, de-veined and two to three per roll.

• Pork tenderloin, thinly sliced into strips.

• Mint, fresh and chopped.

• Tofu, sliced into long strips, optional.

• 8-inch to 10-inch diameter bowl of warm water.

For the dip, in a blender or food processor, add ¾ cup of roasted almonds, 1/3 cup water, juice from ½ lime, one garlic clove, 4 teaspoons of soy or coconut aminos and blend until smooth.

The key to a great spring roll is to not over-stuff the wrapper. This may take a few tries to get the ratios right.

The rice paper is dry, what do I do? One at a time, place each wrapper in the bowl of warm water for about three seconds. As it moistens, it becomes pliable.

On a clean surface such as a plate or cutting board, begin assembly by laying the wrapper out flat. Starting in the middle, add lettuce topped with strips of cucumber, carrots, mint, pork, tofu and rice noodles. Place two to three shrimp on the rice paper on the other side of the stuffing as when rolled, the shrimp will show through and give the “wow factor.”

Start rolling by taking the edge closest to you and fold over the middle. Tuck the sides in and continue to roll and tuck until you reach the other side, much like a burrito. It may take a few tries, but take your time and have fun. Even the mistakes are delicious.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.