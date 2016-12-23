Several notable criminal cases to be heard in 2017

In 2015, Kirby Dies, 57, was arrested after a shooting incident at Timberline Campground while he and Joseph were camping.

Joseph Dies, 37, was shot multiple times. Police officers and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics attempted to revive him at the scene. Joseph Dies was transported to University Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was pronounced dead.

Kirby Dies was also treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his leg. At the time, police stated that the two men were drinking alcohol before the incident.

Attorney Meggan Sullivan represents Dies. The trial is set for Jan. 4-6, 2017.

The following notable cases are also scheduled for the near future:

• Bradley Eugene Osborne, charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and rape of a child younger than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12, 2017. He is currently held in Wilson County Jail on $80,000 bond.

• Two brothers who are charged with rape of a child, Fernando and Ramiro Limon, will also appear in Wilson County criminal court in January. Fernando Limon is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20, 2017, while Ramiro is scheduled to appear Jan. 12, 2017. Both men are held in Wilson County Jail, each on $150,000 bond.

Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials on the case due to a language barrier with some of the people involved. Officials began working the case in 2015, and ultimately the two brothers were indicted by a Wilson County grand jury.

• Trenton Bell is scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court Jan. 13, 2017. Bell is charged with criminal homicide. Bell is accused in the killing of Sydney Green, 19, of Lebanon in 2015.

According to police reports, Bell reported the death as a suicide, and said he found Green, who was his girlfriend, unresponsive in a bathtub. Green was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Detectives investigated and determined the couple was involved in a domestic altercation in their apartment.

• Jeffery Mark Peterson, charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court Jan. 13, 2017.

• William Thomas Jones, charged with 10 counts of rape of a child, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17, 2017. He is currently held in Wilson County Jail on $12,500 bond.

• Ethan Waring, who was arrested earlier this month on multiple drug and weapons charges, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19, 2017.

• William Steverson, charged with 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and 10 counts of incest, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20, 2017.

• Cecil Clint Woodard, who is charged with multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child younger than 3 and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20 and Feb. 3. He is held in Wilson County Jail on $600,000 bond.

• Dariel Childress, who is charged with multiple counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, is scheduled to appear in court Jan 30, 2017.

• Chase Chandler Poole, charged with three counts of aggravated statutory rape, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30, 2017.

• Kevin Bly, charged with aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, vandalism, aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespassing, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 13, 2017.

Bly led Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase earlier this year after allegedly breaking into two homes, threatening a woman while armed and carrying drugs and stealing a car in the southeastern part of Wilson County.

• Yohann Madruga Dencas, who is charged with identity theft and 52 counts of criminal simulation, is scheduled to be in court Feb. 21, 2017.

• Alan Matthew Mooney, who is charged with first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse, is scheduled to appear in court March 3, 2017.

• Juan Javier Garcia, charged with numerous counts of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child younger than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 3 and March 31, 2017. He is currently held in Wilson County Jail on $700,000 bond.

• Aaron Dewey Glisson, charged with arson and criminal attempt to commit suicide, is scheduled to be in court March 31, 2017. The fire took place during a burn ban in November during particularly dry conditions.