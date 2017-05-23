Shepard trial set for November

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 15-17, with motions set for July 11.

Shepard, 36, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

A continuance was granted in Shepard’s case the previous six times he was scheduled to appear before Judge Brody Kane in Wilson County criminal court.

Shepard was arrested at his home in July 2016. The Wilson County Board of Education accepted resignation during a July 2016 special called meeting, which was held to bring charges against Shepard for termination since he was a tenured teacher at the school.

Shepard was relieved of his coaching duties after he became the center of an investigation.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, the criminal investigation also involved a student at the school, but the details weren’t released.

Shepard taught algebra and geometry at Wilson Central from 2009-2016. His first season as head coach of the softball team was 2010.

The Lady Wildcats had a state championship appearance in 2014 and won the Class AAA state championship in 2015 with Shepard as head coach.