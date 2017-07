Child advocacy center names new board members

New members of the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center’s Board of Directors were named this week. The board members include (from left) attorney Tom Swink, Bill McKee, Annie Barger, Bob Black, Marilyn Bryant, Eric Cummings, Judy Jordan, Brian Harbaugh, attorney Marie Farley, Major Lance Howell and attorney Jason Lawson. Not pictured is Mary Ann Sparks.