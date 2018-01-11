logo

Lebanon

Bowen to attend pre-action disciplinary hearing

Jacob Smith • Jan 11, 2018 at 1:18 PM
Former Lebanon police Chief Scott Bowen, who was reinstated to his position in chancery court in November, will attend a pre-action disciplinary hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. with Mayor Bernie Ash and city attorney Andy Wright.

According to Bowen’s attorney Keith Williams, the city said Williams would not be allowed to attend, but Williams said he planned to try to attend the meeting anyway.

Williams said three years ago, when the case first began, he would have been allowed to attend the meeting, but current city charter rules allow the city to prohibit him from attending.

“I’m not sure if they made that change just so I wouldn’t be allowed, but it’s suspicious,” said Williams.

Lebanon human resources director Sylvia Reichle said more information would be released after the hearing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

