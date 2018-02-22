Nashville man sentenced for tax evasion, theft

Rutherford County Judge Royce Taylor accepted Peyton’s guilty plea to theft of more than $10,000 and two counts of tax evasion. As part of the agreement, Peyton will pay $21,000 in restitution and was fined $12,000. He will serve three years of probation and eight hours of community service each month during the first year. The remaining two years will be served unsupervised.

On Dec. 4, a Rutherford County grand jury indicted Peyton on four counts of tax evasion and theft of more than $10,000. The indictment alleged Peyton evaded taxes due to the Tennessee Department of Revenue by fraudulently registering two houseboats and claiming false trade-ins.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” said revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”