Several significant criminal cases to be heard in March

The following notable cases are also scheduled for March.

• Antonio Aburto Martinez, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear in court March 12.

• Julius Cortez Baskerville, charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, is scheduled to appear in court March 12. He is currently in Wilson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

• Larry Lee Holmes, charged with two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, is scheduled to appear in court March 12. Holmes previously had his trial scheduled for Sept. 6, 2017, Nov. 15, 2017 and March 7, but all were rescheduled.

• Antonio Banks, charged with four counts of failure to pay child support, failure to appear, two counts of violation of parole, assault and aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear March 12. Banks’ trial regarding the aggravated sexual battery of a child charge was previously scheduled to begin March 1, but it was rescheduled.

• Joseph Durham, charged with statutory aggravated rape, 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 20 counts of incest and 11 counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear March 12. According to sheriff’s office officials, the mother of the alleged victims reported the allegations of sex abuse in April.

• Ronald Harris, charged with four counts of rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and four counts of incest, is scheduled to appear March 12.

• Mother and son, Kimberly Scott and Lance Rippy, charged with premeditated first-degree murder, are scheduled to appear March 12. Scott and Rippy were charged with killing Vincent Edward Clemmons, who was shot in March 2017 at a home near Old Hickory.

• Dennis Arnold, charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and assault, is scheduled to appear March 12.

• Christian Zinkland and John Woodard, each charged with five counts of statutory rape, are scheduled to appear March 13.

• Robert Gonzales, charged with rape, is scheduled to appear March 19.

• Pierceton Montgomery, charged with two counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear March 19.

• Luis Aguilar-Mendez, charged with statutory rape, is scheduled to appear March 19.

• Fernando Camacho, charged with four counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old, is scheduled to appear Mach 20. Camacho’s brother, Ramiro Camacho, pleaded guilty in January to the same charges. The two were arrested in September 2016. Wilson County sheriff’s detectives worked with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents on the case due to a language barrier with some of the people involved. Officials began working the case in 2015, and ultimately the two brothers were indicted by a Wilson County grand jury.

• Qunten Van Coffey, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest, is scheduled to appear March 20.

• Cecil Woodard, charged with 14 counts of aggravated rape of a child younger than 3 years old and 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear March 20. He is currently in Wilson County Jail on $600,000 bond.

• Terry Finley, charged with aggravated burglary and rape, is scheduled to appear March 20.

• Julia Adams, charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear March 20. Adams was charged in April after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

• Samuel Vaughn, charged with four counts of statutory rape, is scheduled to appear March 20.

• Justin Williams, charged with statutory rape, is scheduled to appear March 20.

• Daniel Halliburton, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, rape, vandalism, domestic assault, four counts of human trafficking, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of criminal exposure to HIV, is scheduled to appear March 26. Halliburton is currently in Wilson County Jail on $320,000 bond.