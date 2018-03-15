Former Nashville general sessions judge indicted on obstruction and theft charges

Cason “Casey” Moreland, 60, of Nashville, was originally indicted in April on five counts of obstruction of justice. The superseding indictment adds five additional counts: two counts related to theft from a program receiving federal funds; two additional obstruction of justice counts related to witness tampering and destruction of documents; and committing an offense while on a pretrial release. Moreland was arrested again March 1 after a criminal complaint charging him with obstruction charges.

According to the superseding indictment, Moreland was a general sessions judge in Nashville and Davidson County and heard civil, criminal and traffic cases. Moreland also presided over the general sessions Drug Treatment Court, which was a specialized court program designed to provide alternatives to incarceration for certain defendants. The work of the Drug Treatment Court was supported by a nonprofit entity called the Davidson County Drug Court Foundation. Although Moreland didn’t have an official position with the Drug Court Foundation, he exercised de facto authority over its operations.

In Spring 2016, Moreland is alleged to have started embezzling cash from the Drug Court Foundation. According to the indictment, Moreland directed the Drug Court Foundation’s director to deliver envelopes of the organization’s cash to his office in exchange for allowing the director to increase her compensation.

According to the indictment, Moreland became aware he was a target of an investigation being conducted by the FBI and a federal grand jury in February 2017. The indictment alleges that after learning of the investigation, Moreland tried to interfere with the investigation by telling the Drug Court Foundation’s director to destroy documents that would show the amount of cash that had been paid to the Foundation and ultimately stolen by Moreland. Moreland is alleged to have tried to tamper with a witness in February by suggesting she lie to the grand jury investigating him.