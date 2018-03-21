Wilson County man pleads guilty to tax evasion as sole member of his Montana LLC

A Wilson County grand jury previously indicted Griffith for tax evasion after he violated Tennessee law by failing to pay sales tax on vehicles purchased by his Montana limited liability corporation, and signing a sworn affidavit that said the vehicles would be removed from the state within three days of purchase.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying registration documents and failing to register vehicles as the law requires,” said special investigations director Tommy Sneed. “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of fraudulent activity will be held accountable.”