Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

Aweis Haji-Mohamed, also known as “Son Son,” 28, was indicted in July 2016 and charged with a variety of federal firearms offenses related to his involvement in an ongoing violent crime wave that included armed robberies and killings. Haji-Mohamed was one of 36 people charged in July 2016 as a result of a targeted investigation by local and federal law enforcement, which began in March 2015 as a response to violent crime in Nashville public housing developments.

Among other crimes, Haji-Mohamed was charged with and admitted to planning and committing an armed robbery of a street-level cocaine dealer in the Tony Sudekum neighborhood in January 2015. During the robbery, Haji-Mohamed shot a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the stepson of the man he was robbing when the stepson stepped out of his apartment to find out about the commotion.

Haji-Mohamed admitted he also planned and robbed another cocaine dealer named Isaiah Starks, in the Tony Sudekum area in January 2015. During the robbery, Haji-Mohamed shot into the ground from a .40 caliber handgun while another person held a gun on Starks and other people in his vehicle. In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2015, Haji-Mohamed returned to the same area to find Starks and shot him in the head and killed him, using a pistol he and another person stole during a Jan. 22, 2015 armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store near the J.C. Napier neighborhood.

On Jan. 24, 2015, Haji-Mohamed went into a house on Joseph Street in Nashville armed with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. He was looking for a Bloods gang member he previously had an argument with after he stole a gun from another Bloods gang member. The gang member’s elderly grandmother and other people, including several youth and a disabled child, were inside the house. When he couldn’t find the person he was looking for, Haji-Mohamed shot numerous rounds into the walls and floor before he left the house.

Metro-Nashville police SWAT officers eventually arrested Haji-Mohamed on Aug. 25, 2015 after they found him hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of a woman’s house. At the time of his arrest, Haji-Mohamed was again in illegal possession of another gun.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. plans to sentence Haji-Mohamed on July 6.