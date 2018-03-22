Suspect’s brother testifies in shooting trial

Keenan K. Harris, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired multiple shots in June 2015 that wounded two people at Lebanon Premium Outlets.

Harris’ brother, Kaceem Harris, talked about the incidents that led to the shooting at the mall, specifically a fight that happened at a party two days prior.

According to Kaceem Harris, it was at the party he ran into Detezio Maynard, who he said threatened him with a gun after they bumped into each other.

Later that night, Kaceem Harris said Maynard and a group of his friends chased him until they caught him and started kicking him while he was on the ground. Pictures of Kaceem Harris’ injuries were passed around to the jurors.

“They were kicking me over and over,” said Kaceem Harris. “They would not stop. I just said I was sorry.”

After the incident, Kaceem Harris said Maynard continued to threaten him via text messages and Twitter.

“He told me he hopes I’m good at dodging bullets,” said Kaceem Harris.

He said he agreed to meet Maynard at the Lebanon Outlet Mall for a one-on-one fistfight to settle the issue, but he brought three friends, including his older brother, Keenan, along in case it got out of hand.

When they arrived, he said, they found 12-15 people waiting for them. Kaceem Harris said four to five people attacked his brother near their car when his brother reached in and pulled out a gun to defend himself. After shots were fired, everyone scattered.

Kaceem Harris said he didn’t know his brother brought a gun. He said he intended for the fight to be one on one between himself and Maynard, and it escalated because 12-15 people showed up with Maynard.

Christopher Stewart, a friend of the Harris brothers, corroborated the testimony given by Kaceem Harris.

“Keenan’s a good dude,” said Stewart. “He was just defending himself.”

On Wednesday, Taye Davis and Kemon Neuble, Maynard’s friends who were involved in the altercation, testified they went to the mall with the intent to get into a fight.

“I just got called about the fight, and I was like, all right, I’ll go,” said Davis.

The two said they didn’t know why they were going to fight, but Kaceem Harris’ testimony said they were involved in the incident at the party two days prior and knew why they were going to the mall.

Both Davis and Neuble identified Keenan Harris in the courtroom as the shooter that night.

Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody Kane adjourned the trial Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and scheduled it to resume Friday at 9 a.m. when either Keenan Harris will take the stand to testify or closing arguments will be given if Harris chooses not to testify.