Cummins pleads guilty to transporting minor across state lines, obstruction of justice

“The government has been ready and eager to try Mr. Cummins on the charges brought by the grand jury,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “In view of today’s development and Mr. Cummins’ decision to plead guilty, we are pleased that the victim no longer faces the possibility of enduring a lengthy trial. We applaud the efforts of the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the many law enforcement agencies across the country that contributed to the search and ultimate rescue of the victim and the arrest of Mr. Cummins. We now look forward to the sentencing of Mr. Cummins and bringing closure to this case.”

Cummins was initially charged in a criminal complaint April 20, 2017, after he was found in Cecilville, California with a 15-year-old girl victim. Cummins and the teen were the subject of a nationwide search by law enforcement, after they left the Columbia area March 13, 2017. Cummins was returned to Middle Tennessee on May 9, 2017, and a federal grand jury indicted him May 18, 2017 in Nashville. He remained in federal custody while he awaited trial.

Cummins faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger sencences him Sept. 24.