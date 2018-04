Bostick was indicted October 2015 for possession of a .45 caliber and a 9mm sub-machine gun, which were not registered in the National Firearms Registry as required by law. Bostick pleaded guilty July 18 to the charges in the indictment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. also ordered the guns to be forfeited and Bostick to serve 500 hours of community service.