Two Nashville men receive lengthy prison sentences for violent offenses

Michael D. Bright, also known as Groove, 27, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison for his involvement in two armed robberies of Nashville businesses. On Monday, Emmanuel Thirkill, also known as Hot Boy, 36, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison on firearms and drug offenses.

According to court documents, Bright was one of four participants in an armed robbery of the Express Market at 2408 Antioch Pike in Nashville on June 3, 2015. During the robbery, Bright acted as the driver while the other participants, Dominique Cordell Wallace, aka DeuceFace, Robert Dewayne Brooks, aka YG, and Demontay Thomas entered the store with guns.

Thomas crawled under the counter while Brooks climbed over the counter. Brooks was startled by Thomas and shot and killed him. Wallace then shot a clerk in the head before he fled the store with Brooks and Bright.

On June 21, 2015, Bright again participated in an armed robbery of the Jack in the Box at 622 McGavock Pike in Nashville. During the robbery, Bright and Corin Porter forced several employees at gunpoint, into the office area and took money from the safe, while threatening them with the guns. Michael Wilson acted as the driver for this robbery.

Bright pleaded guilty Dec. 12. All other defendants also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Court documents reflect beginning in May 2016, after he was released from prison, Thirkill began selling cocaine in the Tony Sudekem Public Housing Development on a daily basis. Thirkill became the subject of a criminal investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of a concerted effort to reduce crime in the city’s public housing areas.

The investigation determined Thirkill received a supply of cocaine on a weekly basis, which he stored in his Antioch home located neat Thomas Edison Elementary School. On Dec. 6, 2016, Metro Nashville police officers attempted to stop Thirkill as he left his home, but Thirkill fled and temporarily escaped capture.

Officers searched Thirkill’s home and officers found 5 ounces of cocaine, $15,000 and a loaded Glock .9 mm pistol, which was apparently stolen during a home burglary in Sumner County in 2013. Metro police officers found and arrested Thirkill the next day at a hotel in west Nashville.

Thirkill pleaded guilty to the offenses Oct. 23.

Thirkill has four prior felony convictions in state court since 2001 for trafficking cocaine; two prior felony convictions as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; and a conviction for attempted reckless aggravated assault.