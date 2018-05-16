Mid-state trucking company agrees to settle contract and common law allegations

“This office remains committed to protecting the public fisc through affirmative civil enforcement investigations and litigation,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran. “Be it healthcare fraud or government contracting disputes, we will diligently pursue and violations of federal law that result in a loss of taxpayer funds.”

The settlement agreement addresses conduct that occurred from about January 2011 through November 2013. During that time, the United States alleged McCormick used credit cards issued by the USPS on certain fuel index routes, the governing contracts of which already provided itemized payment to McCormick for fuel purchases for use on those routes.

“We are gratified to have contributed to this investigation and applaud the exceptional work by the investigative team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. “Along with our law enforcement partners, the USPS OIG will continue to aggressively investigate issues that have a detrimental financial impact on the postal service.”