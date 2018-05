Blackburn will serve 25 years in prison as a range II offender. He will also be placed on the sexual offender registry as a violent offender and be subject to community supervision for the rest of his life.

Blackburn was charged April 9 after a 6-year-old girl alluded to her mother that Blackburn asked her to perform oral sex on him. The child’s mother was an acquaintance of Blackburn.

Blackburn confessed he had the girl kiss his penis and later made the girl perform oral sex on him.