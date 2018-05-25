Harris sentenced for mall shooting

Keenan Harris, 25, was found guilty in March of reckless aggravated assault, aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and felony reckless endangerment. He received three years for reckless aggravated assault, five years for aggravated assault, 11 months and 29 days for misdemeanor reckless endangerment and two years for felony reckless endangerment.

The sentences will run concurrent with each other for an effective sentence of five years suspended to serve supervised probation after he serves one year in prison. He must also complete anger management class, a victim-impact class, a social life skills class, an alcohol and drug assessment and follow treatment recommendations as well as pass random drug screens.

The two counts of assault came from people who were hit by bullets Harris shot at the Lebanon Premium Outlets in June 2015. Detezio Maynard was hit in his leg and later lost his foot, and Julius Young was hit in his ankle as he fled the scene.

Harris argued the shots were fired in self defense as Maynard and several friends ganged up on him to beat him.

According to testimony, the incident began when Harris’ younger brother, Kaceem Harris, ran into Maynard at a party two days before the shooting. Kaceem Harris testified Maynard and a group of his friends beat him up at the party and then continued to threaten him in the following days.

In his own testimony, Keenan Harris said the incident at the mall was intended as a way to get Maynard to stop harassing his brother.

“I was just really nervous for my brother, because he sustained such injuries as I had never seen before,” said Keenan Harris. “I just felt bad for my brother. I wanted to do what’s right.”

Keenan Harris said the fight at the mall was just intended to be a fistfight, and he only had the gun, because it was always in his car. He said he only fired the gun when three to four people ganged up on him, and he wanted them to stop. He also said he had no intention of hitting anybody but just wanted to threaten them.