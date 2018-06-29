Nashville man convicted of human trafficking crimes

According to evidence and testimony at trial, on or around June 15, 2016, Stormy Whittemore met Kettles after he contacted her through Instagram. Within about 24 hours of meeting with him, Kettles, disclosed information to her regarding his prostitution enterprise.

Using promises of money, cars, mansions and other materialistic things, Kettles recruited Whittemore to work for him as a prostitute. Shortly thereafter, Whittemore began prostitution for Kettles in the Nashvilel area. At the time, Whittemore was 18 years old, and prior to meeting Kettles, she had never prostituted herself before.

To facilitate Whittemore’s prostitution activities, Kettles rented a room at a motel by the Nashville International Airport from June 16-19, 2016. Kettles also used the website, backpage.com, to advertise her services. The advertisements on backpage.com sometimes displayed photographs of other women and sometimes of Whittemore.

When a man responded to the advertisement, Kettles would arrange a sexual encounter between the man and Whittemore. Following the encounter, Whittemore gave the money she made to Kettles, typically between $150 and $200.

Between June 16-19, 2016, during the same time that Kettles prostituted Whittemore in Nashville, he met a 13-year-old friend of Whittemore’s. Shortly after meeting the 13-year-old girl, Kettles, through Whittemore, recruited and enticed her to engage in commercial sex acts. During the next couple of days, the 13-year-old girl prostituted herself on behalf of Kettles and Whittemore. Following each sexual encounter, she gave the money she earned to Whittemore and Kettles.

During the weekend, Kettles bought clothing, food and beverages for Whittemore and the 13-year-old girl and also paid for them to receive nail services at a salon, using the money they had earned to pay for the items and services.

At the end of the weekend, Whittemore and Kettles dropped the 13-year-old girl off at her home. She then contacted them via text message and asked for $200 of the $800 that she had earned for them. They agreed to give her $60 but only left $15 in the mailbox at her house.

Shortly after this, the 13-year-old girl’s mother contacted a non-governmental organization and reported her daughter was a victim of human trafficking. The organization reported the information to Metro Nashville police, which then conducted an investigation into the allegations. The 13-year-old girl subsequently identified Kettles and Whittemore as the people who trafficked her from June 16-19, 2016.

Kettles faces a mandatory minimum of at least 15 years, up to life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 15. Whittemore pleaded guilty in August 2017 and awaits sentencing.