Several criminal cases to be heard in July

Bell faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse after his girlfriend, Sydney Green, 19, of Lebanon, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in February 2015.

Bell reported Green’s death as a suicide in a call to Lebanon police. As detectives investigated the scene, they discovered the couple was apparently involved in a domestic altercation inside their apartment.

Police believe Bell killed Green in the altercation and then attempted to stage the scene to appear as though it were a suicide.

Officers on the scene administered CPR to Green until Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics took her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at then-University Medical Center.

Bell’s trial was previously scheduled for April 30. His court dates were rescheduled or continued several times since his first appearance in Wilson County criminal court, which was in 2015.

Bell is scheduled to stand trial July 10 at 9 a.m. in Wilson County criminal court in Judge Brody Kane’s courtroom.

Bell has remained in Wilson County Jail on $2 million bond since his 2015 arrest.

The following notable cases are also scheduled for July:

• Alan Matthew Mooney, Jr., 42, of Watertown, charged with three counts of arson, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Julia Adams, 42, of Lebanon, charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Aaron Glisson, 43, of Gallatin, charged with attempted first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Lance Kelby Rippy, 26, of Mt. Juliet, charged with first-degree murder and probation violation, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Antonio Martinez, 53, of Mt. Juliet, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Joseph Leroy Durham, 57, of Lebanon, charged with statutory rape, 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 20 counts of incest and 11 counts of rape of a child younger than 13, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Joseph Christopher Hendry, 23, of Goodlettsville, charged with four counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt and two counts of first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

• Justin Lee Williams, 23, of Watertown, charged with statutory rape, is scheduled to appear July 16.

• Terry Alex Finley, 32, of Lebanon, charged with aggravated burglary and rape, is scheduled to appear in court July 16.

• Antonio Banks, 32, of Mt. Juliet, who pleaded guilty to attempted statutory rape by an authority figure, will be sentenced July 23.

• Pierceton Bryce Montgomery, 21, of Lebanon, charged with two counts of rape of a child younger than 13, is scheduled to appear in court July 23.

• Daniel Halliburton, 20, of Springfield, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, rape, coercion of a witness, vandalism, domestic assault, retaliation for past action, three counts of criminal exposure to HIV, four counts of human trafficking and two counts of statutory rape, is scheduled to appear in court July 23.

• Quinten Coffey, 39, of Mt. Juliet, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest, is scheduled to appear in court July 23.

• Joey Patton, 46, of Watertown, charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sex battery by an authority figure is scheduled to appear July 24.

• Cecil Woodard, 40, of Old Hickory, charged with 14 counts of aggravated rape of a child younger than 3 and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear in court July 31.

• Luis Aguilar-Mendez, 24, of Antioch, charged with statutory rape, is scheduled to appear in court July 31.