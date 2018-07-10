High-profile court cases set for trial

• Alan Matthew Mooney Jr., 42, of Watertown, charged with three counts of arson, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, had motions hearing set for July 18.

• Julia Adams, 42, of Lebanon, charged with first-degree murder, had a trial date set for Jan. 1-25, with a motions hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.

• Aaron Glisson, 43, of Gallatin, charged with attempted first-degree murder, had a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 12-14, with a motions hearing set for Sept. 4.

• Lance Kelby Rippy, 26, of Mt. Juliet, charged with first-degree murder and probation violation, had a trial date set for Nov. 27-30, with a motions hearing set for Sept. 4.

• Antonio Martinez, 53, of Mt. Juliet, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, was reset for disposition Sept. 17, with no trial date set.

• Joseph Leroy Durham, 57, of Lebanon, charged with statutory rape, 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 20 counts of incest and 11 counts of rape of a child younger than 13, had a jury trial date scheduled for Sept. 25-29, with a motions hearing set for Sept. 4.