Franklin wins Macon Invitational

Franklin’s Wildcats fell one point short to Mt. Juliet 67-68. Station Camp was third with 83. Lebanon was seventh with 212.

Aiden Britt led Lebanon with a sixth-place finish in 17:35. Ethan Njezic was ninth in 18:10, Noah Chance 43rd in 20:11, North Hopper 68th in 21:39, Slone Carr 86th in 22:50 and Dylan Bates 103rd in 24:48.

Lebanon didn’t have enough girls to field a team. India Mastin was 14th for the Lady Devils in 23:05 while Madeline Mastin was 31st in 25:15.

LHS and Central will next run in the Voyles Classic this Saturday at Sharp Springs Park in Smyrna. The girls’ race will go off at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:45.