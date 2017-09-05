Barlow leads CU in opening meet, wins MSC honor

Among the non-NCAA Division I institutions, Wilson Central-graduate Barlow was eighth with a time of 21:20.6 on the four-mile course at Mike Rose Park, earning him Mid-South Conference runner of the week.

Sophomore Jerry Rojas finished 20th in 21:49.1, while junior Chris Swann placed 29th in 22:09.7 and junior Michael Rogers was 38th in 22:45.6.

Junior Carlos Tirado finished 43rd in 23:00.6, with freshman Nate Mihnovich in 49th in 23:13.9 and freshman Tim Vanjohnson, Jr., in 61st in 24:16.5. Freshmen Titus Williams and Carlos Angeles-Solis placed 65th and 69th, respectively, with times of 25:11.7 and 26:16.7.

Tepox was the top finisher for the women in 26th with a time of 20:54.1, while freshman Anna Grose finished 29th in 20:57.7 and junior Taylor Blankenship placed 31st in 20:57.9.

Freshman Elaine Park crossed the finish line in 34th in 21:12.7, with sophomore Gavin DuVall in 41st in 21:42.4. Sophomore Michaela Postell and freshman Hannah Spring finished 43rd and 44th, respectively, with times of 21:47.6 and 21:53.0.

Cumberland will run again this Saturday at the Freed Speed Open in Henderson.