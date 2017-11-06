Blankenship places 10th, qualifies for NAIA Championships

The Phoenix posted a second-place team finish, the best showing in the conference meet in school history, and Blankenship qualified for the NAIA Championships later this month, the first harrier in school history to reach the national championships.

Blankenship completed the 5K course in 19:45.5 while Tepox came across in 20:09.9 and Mays posted a time of 20:12.8. Freshman Anna Grose finished 15th in 20:20.4 and sophomore Gavin DuVall was 22nd in 21:04.2, helping Cumberland to a second-place team finish behind Shawnee State.

Freshmen Elaine Park and Hannah Spring placed 24th and 28th, respectively, with times of 21:17.2 and 21:36.6 and sophomore Michaela Postell was 47th in 23:06.1.

Barlow places 14th, Mihnovich 18th at MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Freshmen Joel Barlow finished 14th and Nate Mihnovich placed 18th, leading Cumberland men’s cross country to a fourth-place team finish on Saturday at the Mid-South Conference Championships at Phil Moore Park.

Barlow covered the 8K course in 26:57.0 while Mihnovich finished in 27:16.9 while junior Chris Swann placed 20th for the Phoenix in 27:50.4.

Junior Carlos Tirado posted a time of 28:13.9 for 26th-place, sophomores Jordan Hill and Jerry Rojas finished 30th and 31st, respectively, with times of 28:42.7 and 28:51.8. Freshman Nikita Fopiano placed 33rd in 29:45.8 and freshman Titus Williams was 49th in 29:50.8.

Junior Carlos Rogers finished 53rd in 30:25.8 and freshman Carlos Angeles-Solis was 54th in 30:31.7.

Shawnee State won the team championship with a score of 31, with Campbellsville University second with 49 and the University of the Cumberlands third with 62. Cumberland was fourth with 108, just ahead of Lindsey Wilson with 109.