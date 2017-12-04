Ashland's Sparks signs with CU

Sparks is a three-year letterwinner in cross country for coach Rebecca Chaney at Boyd County High School in Ashland, garnering All-Area honors as a sophomore, junior and senior for the Lions. He has lettered four years in track for coach Clayton McClelland at BCHS, winning an individual region championship in the 1600-meters in 4:48 and placed third in the 800-meters as a junior. He has posted personal-bests of 17:03 for 5K and 2:12 for 800-meters.

Sparks has also lettered three years in football and one season apiece in soccer, basketball and swimming. He is the son of Christopher and Jennifer Sparks.