The Nashville native finished the 13.1 trek in one hour, 32 minutes, meeting the exact mark for the ‘B’ standard.

Sophomore Jerry Rojas posted a time of 1:15:13, 13 seconds shy of the men’s ‘B’ Standard, while freshman Nate Mihnovich finished in 1:18:34. Current cross country/track graduate assistant Garang Madut was second overall in 1:09:50.