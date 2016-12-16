Death Notices for Dec. 17, 2016

Mr. Duke, 64, of Clarksville, died Thursday.

No services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Karlea Alyn Hedgepath

Ms. Hedgepath, 24, of Smyrna, died Dec. 10.

A celebration of life service will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Life Point Church at 506 Legacy Drive in Smyrna. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church. Donations may be made to Karlea’s GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-4-Karlea-hedgepath. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

William P. Rutland

Mr. Rutland, 73, died Dec. 5.

Memorial services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.