Death Notices

Death Notices for Jan. 3, 2017

Staff Reports • Jan 1, 2017 at 7:29 PM

Aline Forkum Spurlock

Mrs. Spurlock, 90, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. 

Clarence Wright

Mr. Wright, 83, of Nashville, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

