logo

Death Notices

Death Notices for Jan. 12, 2017

Staff Reports • Today at 10:53 AM

Betty Jane Burton

Mrs. Burton, 73, of Lebanon, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Green Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Sharon Ann Rauch McComb

Mrs. McComb, 74, died Dec. 16 at her home.

A memorial service will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Watertown First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Historic Watertown at P.O. Box 351, Watertown, TN 37184; Watertown Public Library at 206 Public Square, Watertown, TN 37184; or Wilson Books from Birth at 149 Public Square, Lebanon, TN 37087. Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for You