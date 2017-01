Mr. Keaton, 56, of Old Hickory, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 595 W. Division St. in Mt. Juliet. Interment will be private. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at the church.